John Barnes issues clear warning for Paul Pogba at Man United

John Barnes has warned Paul Pogba that he needs to improve his attitude when playing for Manchester United.

The 28-year-old midfielder has largely struggled to produce consistent form for the Red Devils since his big-money return to the club from Juventus in the summer of 2016.

Pogba has only won two trophies with the Red Devils since his return, claiming the Europa League and League Cup in his first campaign back at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho.

The World Cup winner has made a strong start to the new Premier League season, however, making seven assists in seven Premier League appearances to help Manchester United keep to within two points of leaders Chelsea FC.

Former Liverpool FC and England winger Barnes feels that Pogba needs to switch up his attitude for the Red Devils and try and perform for the club like he does on the international stage.

Speaking in an interview with Bonuscodebets.co.uk, as quoted by Metro, Barnes said: “Winning the World Cup in 2018 didn’t help Paul Pogba to win any trophies for Manchester United.

“Playing for France and Manchester United are two different things. He plays much better for France than Manchester United, and that has a lot to do with how he feels about playing for France, in terms of being a team player.

“Whereas, for Manchester United, with his price tag, and being who he is, and the way we treat our superstar players in England. He probably feels he is a superstar, so therefore plays differently, rather than being the team player he is for the national side.

“Winning a trophy with France won’t necessarily help him at Manchester United, until he decides to have the same attitude playing his club football, as he does for France.”

Pogba’s future at Old Trafford has been a constant talking point in the last few months due to the fact that his current deal with Manchester United is due to expire at the end of this season.

Speaking earlier this month, Manchester United legend Paul Scholes admitted that Pogba needs to step his performances up for the Red Devils as the speculation about his future rumbles on.

“Everybody is a little bit unsure because he [Pogba] doesn’t do it week in and week out,” Scholes told the Webby and O’Neil Show.

“I think there is a big debate. You’d probably say half of people want him, the other half wouldn’t be that bothered if he went.

“I think the middle of the pitch is a little bit of a problem for us. If he is on song and plays to his ability like he does for France every time he seems to play for them then you’ve got to try and keep him.”

Manchester United are in Premier League action on Saturday afternoon when they travel to take on Leicester City in the Premier League.

