Arsene Wenger discusses Cristiano Ronaldo’s start at Man United

Arsene Wenger has claimed that Manchester United must find the correct “balance” in their team to be able to get the best out of Cristiano Ronaldo this season.

The 36-year-old has been settling in well to life back at Old Trafford after the Red Devils shelled out to bring the attacker back to the club he left in the summer of 2009.

Ronaldo has scored six goals in nine games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men so far this season and has been a regular fixture in the starting line-up at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese forward endured an afternoon to forget on Sunday when he and his Manchester United team-mates suffered a thumping 5-0 loss to Liverpool FC at Old Trafford.

There have been some questions raised about whether Ronaldo will be able to cut it at the top level every week for the Red Devils due to his age.

Former Arsenal boss Wenger is confident that the ex-Real Madrid star will provide plenty of goals this season, but his impact also depends on how he is utilised in the current Manchester United team.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Wenger said: “I wouldn’t say it was a mistake [to re-sign Ronaldo] but certainly some emotional impact was in there because he has been a fantastic player.

“No, I believe Ronaldo can still score you the goals you need. Can he repeat every three games, very high intensity games? That’s certainly less the case today but let’s not forget he was the hero three days ago.

“When you buy a player like that, the secret is the balance of the team. To play Ronaldo, he can win you games, but you need to create the balance around him.”

Ronaldo took to social media in the wake of Manchester United’s loss to Liverpool FC to issue a rallying cry for his team-mates.

“Sometimes the result is not the one we fight for,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram. “Sometimes the score is not the one we want. And this is on us, only on us, because there’s no one else to blame.

“Our fans were, once again, amazing in their constant support. They deserve better than this, much better, and it’s up to us to deliver. The time is now!”

Ronaldo will be expecting to feature when Manchester United travel to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday night.

