Cristiano Ronaldo praises ‘unbelievable’ Man United after 3-0 win at Tottenham

Cristiano Ronaldo praised Manchester United for producing an “unbelievable performance” to beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 in north London on Saturday night.

The Red Devils headed into the game under intense pressure in the wake of their 5-0 loss to Liverpool FC at Old Trafford last weekend, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having found himself the subject of intense criticism following a four-game winless run.

However, Manchester United bounced back in impressive fashion against the Lilywhites as they claimed a dominant win to hoist themselves back up into fifth place in the table.

Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 39th minute with a superb volley from Bruno Fernandes’ clipped pass, before Edinson Cavani made it 2-0 to the visitors with a cool finish in the 64th minute.

Substitute Marcus Rashford then made the points secure with a fine finish of his own in the 86th minute as Manchester United secured an important Premier League victory.

Red Devils forward Ronaldo admitted that he and his team-mates were under pressure heading into the game, but was delighted by the way Manchester United responded against Spurs.

“We knew before the game that we had a tough week [after] a result that we didn’t expect,” Ronaldo told Sky Sports after the game.

“The team was a little bit under pressure, a little bit sad, but we knew that today we [could] give a good answer. We played good, we started the game very well.

“Of course my job is to help the team with my experience, my goals, my assists and I did that today and I feel so pleased with that. But in terms of the team, it was an unbelievable performance in my opinion.”

Reflecting on the loss to Liverpool FC, Ronaldo added: “It was tough. We didn’t expect the last result in the Premier League. But, you know, I hope this time we turn the page.

“I believe that some things happen for a reason and we have to be happy for this amazing afternoon. We have won 3-0 in an away stadium against a difficult team and we are so, so pleased for that.”

Ronaldo – who has already scored seven goals and made one assist this season – will be expecting to feature when Manchester United return to Champions League action with a trip to Atalanta on Tuesday night.

