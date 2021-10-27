‘I was embarrassed’: Paul Merson sends message to Man United stars

Paul Merson has admitted that he was left “embarrassed” by Manchester United’s poor performance during their 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool FC on Sunday.

The Red Devils were thoroughly outplayed by their bitter local rivals at Old Trafford as Jurgen Klopp’s men ran riot and claimed a dominant victory over the home side.

Naby Keita and Diogo Jota scored early on before Mohamed Salah struck a superb hat-trick to complete a thumping victory for the Merseyside outfit and heap yet more pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United are now without a win in their last four Premier League games and Sunday’s loss left them seventh in the table and eight points off top spot.

Former Arsenal and England midfielder Merson has admitted that he was shocked by how poorly Manchester United performed during the clash.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Merson said: “I have never seen a result like it before. Nothing compares to this result, nothing. I was embarrassed. It wasn’t a good watch.

“Manchester United versus Liverpool, the biggest game in the world, the biggest game in United’s season, and they lost it by a country mile.

“I don’t like seeing any manager get the sack but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is very fortunate to still be in a job. He’s as lucky as you can become as a manager.

“I don’t care what anybody says but if any other manager at any other club in Europe lost 5-0 at home to your biggest rivals, the manager is gone. If Chelsea or Arsenal lost 5-0 at home to Tottenham, the manager would do well to still be there on the Monday morning.

“Manchester United have won just one Premier League game in five, that just isn’t acceptable, and yet the manager has still got a job. I don’t know what’s going on at the club.”

The ex-midfielder also accused Manchester United’s players of “hiding” behind their manager with their recent poor performances.

He continued: “In a way I feel sorry for Solskjaer. Yes, he picks the team, but it’s these players who are getting beaten 5-0. They are hiding behind the manager.

“I was fortunate to play in successful teams, and I’ve played in teams when we’ve struggled and haven’t won things, I would like to think the Manchester United players have called a meeting between themselves, not with the manager.

“Solskjaer has shown a lot of faith in a lot of players and they are letting him down – big time. That is probably the biggest shame of all.”

Manchester United are poised to attempt to get back to winning ways in the Premier League on Saturday night when they travel to take on Tottenham Hotspur.

Posting on social media in the wake of the defeat, summer signing Cristiano Ronaldo said it was time for him and his team-mates to take responsibility and bounce back.

“Sometimes the result is the not the one we fight for. Sometimes the score is not the one we want,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

“And this is on us, only on us, because there’s no one else to blame. Our fans were, once again, amazing in their constant support.

“They deserve better than this, much better, and it’s up to us to deliver. The time is now!”

