Nigel Winterburn predicts where Man United will finish this season

Nigel Winterburn is tipping Manchester United to miss out on the Premier League title this season, saying that the Red Devils are likely to finish behind Manchester City, Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC in the table.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been charged with guiding the Red Devils to a serious Premier League title challenge this term after they finished second and without a trophy last season.

Manchester United have not lifted the Premier League title since 2013 and spent big on bolstering their squad in the summer transfer window, bringing in Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Red Devils have made a solid if unspectacular start to the new campaign, with Manchester United currently sitting in fourth place and two points behind leaders Chelsea FC after seven games.

Solskjaer’s men have taken just one point from the last six available after a 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa was compounded by a 1-1 draw with Everton at Old Trafford last time out.

Former Arsenal star Winterburn has warned the Red Devils that they must quickly rectify their home form if they are to have any chance of challenging for the title this season – but he is tipping them to fall short regardless.

Speaking in an interview with Paddy Power, as quoted by Metro, Winterburn said of Manchester United: “They’re a bit slack when they lose the ball and make it too easy for the opposition. That’s something a manager must instil in a team and Manchester United must improve the dirty side of their game.

“It’ll be interesting to see if Ole can get this group of players doing that moving forward. Ole knows that if he doesn’t win every game, people will say he hasn’t got enough experience and that a different manager would, but we don’t necessarily know that.

“Winning the league is not a forgone conclusion anymore like it used to be under Sir Alex. Manchester United were winning at home, so the Everton result has to be considered as dropped points.

“If they’re going to be considered as a title challenging side, this can’t continually happen, or they’re going to come up short. I think they’ll come up short anyway. The other three top teams will consistently dig out results when they need to.”

Speaking last month, Manchester United legend Gary Neville also admitted that he doesn’t think the Red Devils are ready to win the title this season.

“I said it even when they were winning, even when [Cristiano] Ronaldo scored, they don’t play well enough as a team to win this league in my view,” Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast. “They don’t play well enough as a team.

“I think you have to be a unit in and out of possession, and when you only deliver in moments, those moments won’t go for you in certain games.”

He added: “I look at Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City, they are teams. They put team performances in. That’s not to say United never do, but Ole now has to get United into a team.”

Manchester United will aim to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they travel to Leicester City on Saturday.

