‘By a mile’: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer picks man of the match after Man United’s win at Tottenham

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lavished praise on Scott McTominay and said that the Manchester United midfielder was the man of the match “by a mile” following his display in the 3-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur.

The 24-year-old Scotland international made his sixth start of the season in the Premier League for the Red Devils and impressed as he helped Manchester United to claim an important win in north London.

McTominay finished the game with a 92 per cent pass completion rate and won four tackles as Manchester United bounced back from their disappointing 5-0 loss to Liverpool FC last weekend.

Cristiano Ronaldo fired the visitors into the lead in the 39th minute with a superb volley, before goals from Edinson Cavani and substitute Marcus Rashford made the three points secure after half-time.

McTominay has been a regular fixture in the Manchester United line-up this season, with the midfielder having started eight games in all competitions so far this term.

And Manchester United boss Solskjaer was full of praise for the Scot in the wake of his side’s impressive victory in north London.

Asked about McTominay’s performance after the game, Solskjaer said: “Man of the match for me, by a mile.

“That’s the Scott we’ve seen a few times before. He’s had his injury, he’s had his operation this season, but today I thought he was absolutely brilliant.

“Won his tackles, drove forward, kept the ball simple, switched play, headed away a few set-plays, so absolutely top.”

Manchester United’s win lifted them up into fifth place in the Premier League table and left them just three points behind derby rivals and defending champions Manchester City.

Earlier in the month, former Manchester United star Paul Scholes revealed that he is a big admirer of McTominay.

“I think he’s got everything, he’s athletic, he can get around the pitch, he’s got great ability as well,” said Scholes. “He’s capable of sitting in that position.”

Manchester United’s next Premier League game is a crunch showdown with Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip