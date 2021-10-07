‘That is not Man United’: Pundit blasts ‘pathetic’ Red Devils under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Dietmar Hamann has described Manchester United’s recent performances as “pathetic” – and says it is only a matter of time before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gets the sack.

The Red Devils have dropped points in their last two Premier League games to allow table-toppers Chelsea FC to open up a two-point lead over them in the title race.

Manchester United lost 1-0 to Aston Villa at Old Trafford last month before they were pegged back and held to a 1-1 draw by Everton at home on Saturday afternoon.

Solskjaer found himself in the firing line after Saturday’s draw due to his decision to start big-name players Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench, before Andros Townsend’s second-half goal cancelled out Anthony Martial’s opener.

Manchester United are expected to challenge for the Premier League title this season after they finished second and without a trophy last term.

However, former Manchester City and Liverpool FC star Hamann has not at all been impressed by what he has seen from the Red Devils so far, and he is tipping them to change manager at some point this season.

“The one and only reason why Manchester United are still in the title race and doing alright in the Champions League is Cristiano Ronaldo,” Hamann told Sky Sports.

“I don’t know where they would be without him or his goals. It is all patchwork. Old Trafford, that used to be the Theatre of Dreams, now it is more like the Theatre of Nightmares.

“Their performances are pathetic. At the moment, they just don’t play good football. Jadon Sancho is way behind expectations, which I don’t understand.

“With [Raphael] Varane they got a player with great experience and in Ronaldo they got one who knows the Premier League and I didn’t think it would take long to integrate him into the team.

“Now I believe the pressure on the manager will grow a lot. I believe it is a matter of when – not if – they sack him, because he has been there too long for you not to see any progression.

“They still play the same football which is not good to watch. That is not Manchester United.

“I think there will be a change of manager soon. Whether the new manager will be able to utilise their potential, we will have to see. But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not capable of that right now.”

Solskjaer has been in charge at Manchester United since he was brought in to replace Jose Mourinho in December 2018, initially on a temporary basis.

Manchester United have not lifted the Premier League trophy since 2013, when Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge, and the Red Devils ended up 12 points behind champions Manchester City last term.

Solskjaer’s side – who have won four of their seven top-flight games this term – will attempt to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they travel to Leicester City after the international break.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip