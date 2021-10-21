Paul Pogba is in no rush to decide his future at Manchester United, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 28-year-old’s situation at Old Trafford has been a constant source of uncertainty over the last few months as the clock ticks down on his current deal at the club.

Pogba’s contract will expire at the end of this season, and as things stand, the France international could be in line to leave Old Trafford on a free transfer next summer.

If his future is not resolved by January, the World Cup winner would also be free to discuss a potential move away from Manchester United with foreign clubs in the new year.

According to Italian reporter Romano, Pogba is not in a rush to decide his future, with the midfielder keen to see where Manchester United are headed before making a final decision.

Speaking in an interview with FIVE, Romano said: “So, talking about Pogba, at the moment no answer on the contract.

“My feeling as I said last time here is still the same – that it’s going to take long. It’s not going to be a few days or few weeks. He wants to see what is going to happen with Man United and the approach for the future.

“So it’s not going to be decided in a few days or weeks. It’s going to take [a long time].”

Pogba has made a good start to the new season with the Red Devils, making seven assists in eight Premier League outings, although he was unable to prevent Old Gunnar Solskjaer’s men from slipping to a 4-2 defeat by Leicester City at the weekend.

Speaking earlier this month, Red Devils legend Paul Scholes questioned why Pogba would want to leave Manchester United for a foreign club.

“Why would you want to try and leave England? Real Madrid’s been spoken about, but the Spanish league has gone. Real Madrid and Barcelona are a complete mess,” said Scholes.

“PSG might be the best option but England is the best now. If you look at the top four teams they’ve got all the best players, best managers are here so why would he want to leave? I don’t get that.

“But again it’s up to the club. If they want to keep him then great, if they don’t we’ll say goodbye.”

Pogba will be hoping to start when Manchester United host arch rivals Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on Sunday.

