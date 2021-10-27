Paul Pogba sends message to Man United fans after red card in Liverpool FC defeat

Paul Pogba has taken to social media to declare his intention to “wake up” and “step up” following Manchester United’s chastening 5-0 loss to Liverpool FC.

The French midfielder was on the pitch for just 15 minutes during the Premier League clash at Old Trafford after he was brought on at half-time before being shown a straight red card for a dangerous tackle on Naby Keita.

Pogba’s sending off capped a disastrous afternoon for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, who were blown away as Liverpool FC claimed a thumping victory against their old foes away from home.

The defeat left Manchester United seventh in the table and eight points behind leaders Chelsea FC as they look to recover during their clash with Tottenham Hotspur in north London on Saturday evening.

Pogba will miss the clash against Spurs as well as Manchester United’s games against Manchester City and Watford in the Premier League as a result of his automatic three-game suspension following the red card.

However, the World Cup winner used his personal Instagram account to issue a rallying cry for himself and his team-mates as they look to turn things around.

Posting on Instagram, Pogba wrote: “No time to feel sorry for ourselves… Wake up, step up and make the next days better!”

Speaking at his post-match news conference on Sunday, under-fire manager Solskjaer insisted that he has no choice but to look forward, with some crunch games on the horizon.

“Next week it is Tottenham away, then Atalanta in the Champions League, the next team who visit us is Man City and we have to look forward,” said Solskjaer.

“We have to sort the frame of minds out and make sure we go into the next training session and the next game in the right frame of mind.

“Manchester United have had tough times, difficult times before and they have always bounced back and taken on challenges.”

