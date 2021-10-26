Frank Leboeuf: It could be ‘the end’ for midfielder at Man United

Frank Leboeuf has claimed that Paul Pogba’s dismal cameo against Liverpool FC could spell the end of the midfielder’s Manchester United career.

The France international didn’t start the clash against the Merseyside outfit at Old Trafford but was introduced at half-time with the Red Devils trailing 3-0 to Jurgen Klopp’s men.

However, Pogba endured an afternoon to forget after he was shown a straight red card for a dangerous tackle on Liverpool FC midfielder Naby Keita midway through the second half.

Pogba will now be suspended for three games and his sending off capped a miserable afternoon for the Red Devils as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men suffered a chastening 5-0 defeat by their local rivals.

The French midfielder’s situation at Old Trafford has already been a constant source of uncertainty in recent months, and former central defender Leboeuf feels that Sunday’s showing could mark the “end” of his Manchester United spell.

“I don’t know what’s going on there [with Pogba],” Leboeuf told ESPN.

“Seeing that he didn’t start today for the most important game of the season for Manchester United, it made me think that it could be the end for Paul Pogba.

“He must be very upset, he was frustrated which is why he was red carded. If Manchester United carry on like this, I think he’s going to go.”

Pogba’s current contract at Old Trafford is due to expire at the end of the season and it remains to be seen whether he will sign a new deal with the Red Devils.

As things stand, the 28-year-old would be free to speak to foreign clubs in January and could potentially leave on a free transfer next summer.

Red Devils legend Paul Scholes recently delivered his verdict on Pogba’s situation, highlighting the midfielder’s inconsistency.

“Everybody is a little bit unsure because he doesn’t do it week in and week out,” Scholes said. “I think there is a big a debate. You’d probably say half of people want him the other half wouldn’t be that bothered if he went.

“I think the middle of the pitch is a little bit of a problem for us. If he is on song and plays to his ability like he does for France every time he seems to play for them then you’ve got to try and keep him.”

