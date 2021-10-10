‘He’s got everything’: Paul Scholes praises Man United midfielder

Paul Scholes has spoken of his admiration for Scott McTominay – but has warned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he must focus on getting the balance right in Manchester United’s midfield this season.

The 24-year-old midfielder has been a regular fixture in the Manchester United team so far this season and has featured in five of the Red Devils’ seven games in the Premier League, while also notching up one appearance in the Champions League.

McTominay played the full 90 minutes as Manchester United were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Everton at Old Trafford last time out, with the Red Devils dropping points for the second successive home game.

The Scot started that game alongside Fred in midfield, with Solskjaer bringing on Paul Pogba for the Brazilian in the second half.

Former Manchester United star Scholes has revealed that he is a big fan of McTominay, but he feels that the Red Devils still have some way to go in order to discover their best midfield line-up this season.

Speaking to Webby and O’Neill, Scholes said: “You mention McTominay, I think he’s the best one for that role out of the four of them, I’d definitely go for him.

“I think he’s got everything, he’s athletic, he can get around the pitch, he’s got great ability as well. He’s capable of sitting in that position.

“Ole doesn’t seem to be able to get the balance right in that team. Is he going to play that one with the rest around him, and have Pogba next to him who he probably doesn’t trust defensively? Or is he going to play two holding midfield players.

“That’s the difference between United and I think Liverpool and City – they are much more aggressive, more attack-minded.

“You think of City going away to Chelsea, they play one holding midfield player and almost play six or seven forward players – that’s the difference in mentality.

“I think if Ole can get that right with that balance in the team… going forward I don’t think is a problem. Going forward we’ve got so many exciting players with Cristiano [Ronaldo] coming.

“Defensively we look good again. I know [Harry] Maguire is out injured but once he’s back which will be hopefully after the international break. Defensively we look great, everything’s there.

“It just seems to be getting that one person in the middle of the pitch right, that balance of the team. But once he gets that, I think we’ll be alright.”

McTominay was a regular fixture in the Manchester United team last season as he helped the Red Devils to finish second in the table, with the Scottish midfielder scoring four goals and making one assist in 32 Premier League games.

The midfielder could make his fifth Premier League start of the season on Saturday when the Red Devils head to the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City.

