‘I don’t get that’: Paul Scholes discusses Paul Pogba’s Man United situation

Paul Scholes has admitted that he is not sure why Paul Pogba would want to leave Manchester United.

The 28-year-old situation at Old Trafford has been a source of relentless speculation over the last few months as the clock ticks down on his contract with the Red Devils.

Pogba’s current deal will expire at the end of the season and Manchester United are going to have to act in order to prevent losing him on a free transfer next summer.

As things stand, Pogba would be free to discuss a possible move away from Old Trafford with foreign clubs in January, and Manchester United are likely to be keen to resolve his future one way or the other in the coming weeks.

The former Juventus midfielder has made a strong start to the new season, notching up seven assists in seven Premier League games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Pogba, but former Manchester United midfielder Scholes is not quite sure why the Frenchman would be keen to leave Old Trafford.

Speaking on the Webby and O’Neill show, Scholes said: “Everybody is a little bit unsure because he doesn’t do it week in and week out. I think there is a big a debate. You’d probably say half of people want him the other half wouldn’t be that bothered if he went.

“I think the middle of the pitch is a little bit of a problem for us. If he is on song and plays to his ability like he does for France every time he seems to play for them then you’ve got to try and keep him.

‘Why would you want to try and leave England? Real Madrid’s been spoken about, but the Spanish league has gone. Real Madrid and Barcelona are a complete mess.

“PSG might be the best option but England is the best now. If you look at the top four teams they’ve got all the best players, best managers are here so why would he want to leave? I don’t get that.

“But again it’s up to the club. If they want to keep him then great, if they don’t we’ll say goodbye.”

Last month, former Liverpool FC and Real Madrid midfielder Steve McManaman urged Pogba to stay at Manchester United and sign a new deal.

“I don’t know the lad well enough and whether he’s happy here, but getting into October and not having signed a new deal – that’s ominous for Manchester United,” said McManaman.

“Both player and agent will probably be better paid if he left, and knowing Pogba’s agent, the way he is, and that the player will be able to leave for free at the end of the season, that would suit him.

“Personally, I’d like him to stay in the Premier League and play for Manchester United because he’s a star player with a big name and reputation, and everything that comes with that makes the Premier League more watched and more exciting, whether you like him or loathe him.

“His brand – along with Cristiano [Ronaldo]’s – makes the Premier League better.”

Manchester United will travel to Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday, when Pogba could make his eighth top-flight appearance of the season.

