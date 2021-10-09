‘We’ll see’: Paul Pogba drops hint about Man United future as contract ticks down

Paul Pogba has refused to give anything away when quizzed about his future as the clock continues to tick down on his Manchester United contract.

Pogba’s current deal at Old Trafford is due to expire at the end of this season and there has not yet been any indication that the midfielder is ready to sign a new contract with the Red Devils.

As things stand, Pogba would be free to discuss a transfer with foreign clubs in January, and he could end up leaving Manchester United for nothing at the end of the season.

Manchester United will be keen to avoid losing one of their prized assets on a free transfer, after they paid upwards of £90m to bring him to Old Trafford from Juventus in the summer of 2016.

Pogba is currently on international duty with France and he was quizzed about his situation and a possible return to Juventus by Italian media outlet Sport Mediaset.

Asked about the possibility of heading back to Juventus’ home ground at club level, Pogba said: “I always talk with my former team-mates at Juventus, [Juan] Cuadrado, [Paulo] Dybala… Now I’m a Man United player, I still have a year on my contract, then we will see.

“I want to finish the season well there, then we’ll see.”

Asked if he feels good whenever he visits Turin, Pogba added: “Yes, of course!”

The 28-year-old has started the season strongly for Manchester United and has already notched up seven assists in seven Premier League games – which is four more than he managed in the whole of the last campaign in the top flight.

The World Cup winner’s best season for Manchester United in terms of goal-scoring form came in 2018-19, when he netted 13 times and made nine assists in 35 Premier League games.

Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola recently said that he would hold talks with Manchester United about the midfielder’s situation in the coming weeks and months.

“Pogba’s contract expires next year. We will talk to Manchester (United) and see,” Raiola said.

“For sure Turin has remained in his heart and he cares a lot about these things. The possibility of returning to Juventus is there but it also depends on Juve.”

Pogba will be hoping to start when Manchester United return to Premier League action after the international break with a trip to Leicester City.

