Manchester United are prepared to lose Paul Pogba on a free transfer at the end of the season after accepting that he is unlikely to sign a new deal, according to a report.

ESPN is reporting that the Red Devils are now not expecting the World Cup winner to sign a new deal with the club, meaning that he will be free to leave Old Trafford for nothing at the end of the current campaign.

Pogba’s future has been a relentless talking point over the last few months as the clock ticks down on his current deal with the Red Devils.

As things stand, the 28-year-old would be free to discuss a move away from Old Trafford with foreign clubs in January as he approaches the end of his contract.

According to the same article, Manchester United bosses are not concerned about the prospect of losing Pogba for nothing next summer because that possibility was priced into his transfer fee when they brought him back to the club from Juventus in 2016.

The story says that Juventus, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are all keeping tabs on Pogba but would prefer to wait until next summer to negotiate a free transfer rather than make a move in January.

It’s claimed in the article that Manchester United have made “repeated” attempts to convince Pogba to sign a new deal but have believed since the end of last season that it is unlikely the France international will pen a fresh contract with the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, the midfielder himself took to social media this week to rubbish tabloid reports that he snubbed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the wake of the 5-0 loss to Liverpool FC on Sunday.

Pogba was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Naby Keita in the second half shortly after being introduced as a half-time substitute and will now miss the Red Devils’ next three domestic games.

Posting on his Instagram story on Wednesday, Pogba shared a screenshot of the article in The Sun and wrote: “Tabloid press once again wants to create polemic with 100 per cent fake news.

“Big lies to make headlines. Journalists who use my name to be seen when there is nothing to see.

“The only reason I address this b.s is out of respect to my coach, club and fans to send a clear message: the less you read these people the better you are, they have no shame and will say just anything with no basis AT ALL.”

