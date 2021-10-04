Man United want Paul Pogba future decided by Christmas – report

Manchester United want to have a “final decision” about Paul Pogba’s future sorted by Christmas, according to a report.

The Sun is claiming that the Red Devils are “desperate” to avoid Pogba’s situation dragging into the second half of the season, with the midfielder able to speak to foreign clubs about a potential transfer from January.

According to the article, Manchester United have been in “regular conversation” with Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola as they attempt to resolve the midfielder’s situation at Old Trafford.

Pogba’s future has been a relentless talking point lately due to the fact that his current contract at Anfield is due to expire at the end of the season.

The story claims that Manchester United have been holding talks with Raiola as they attempt to get the World Cup winner to agree a new contract, which could be worth as much as £400,000 a week.

The article also says that the Red Devils have grown “increasingly confident” that they will be able to convince Pogba to sign a new deal at the club.

Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are among the clubs said to be keen on Pogba, although the article claims that the French side have the stronger interest in the midfielder as things stand.

The 28-year-old came on as a second-half substitute during Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Pogba has made a strong start to the season with the Red Devils, notching up seven assists in as many appearances in the Premier League as he looks to help Manchester United to challenge for the title.

The summer signings of Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane have been “welcomed” by Pogba, who wants to see that the Red Devils can regularly compete for major honours before signing a new deal, according to the same article.

Pogba will be hoping to start for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to Premier League action after the international break with a trip to Leicester City.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip