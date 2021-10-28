‘We have to’: Marcus Rashford sends heartfelt message to Man United fans

Marcus Rashford has taken to social media to issue a heartfelt apology to Manchester United’s fans in the wake of their 5-0 hammering by Liverpool FC.

The Red Devils dropped points for the fourth successive game in the English top flight as Jurgen Klopp’s men ran riot at Old Trafford and claimed a dominant win to cement their status as title challengers.

Manchester United failed to deal with Liverpool FC’s attacking prowess as Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick after Naby Keita and Diogo Jota had put the visitors 2-0 up.

Rashford played 62 minutes of the game as he made his first Premier League start of the season but was unable to prevent Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men from suffering a chastening defeat.

The England striker chose to remain silent on social media until Wednesday night, when he posted his reaction to the heavy loss.

Writing on Twitter, Rashford said: “I can’t lie you haven’t heard from me on here because as a United fan I didn’t really know what to say after Sunday. I was embarrassed. I am embarrassed.

“Our fans are everything and you didn’t deserve that. We’re working hard to try and fix this. We have to redeem ourselves.”

Manchester United will be aiming to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they travel to take on Tottenham Hotspur in the top flight on Saturday night.

Paul Pogba will miss the game as he serves a three-game domestic suspension following his sending-off against Liverpool FC.

Speaking after Saturday’s loss, Luke Shaw also thanked the fans for their support despite the manner of the defeat.

“I just want to thank the fans because 5-0 down is never easy for them and, of course, it is not easy for us, but they stuck with us, they carried on singing and they could have easily left the stadium,” said Shaw.

“We would have totally understood that with the way we performed and the scoreline, but they stuck with us, they kept on singing and we really appreciate that. I can only apologise for the performance.”

