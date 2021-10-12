Marcus Rashford makes admission to Man United fans about Cristiano Ronaldo

Marcus Rashford has revealed his delight at the prospect of lining up with Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United.

Rashford is yet to feature for Manchester United this season as he continues his recovery from shoulder surgery but it won’t be long before he gets his first run-out with the Portugal superstar.

Ronaldo has made something of an instant impact at Old Trafford since his return to the club from Juventus in the summer, with the 36-year-old having already bagged five goals in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

The England international has now admitted that he is thrilled about the prospect of lining up alongside the former Real Madrid star for the Red Devils this season.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, as quoted by beIN SPORTS Rashford said: “[Having Ronaldo back at the club is] a great feeling for me as a player, but also as a fan of the club as well.

“It’s always nice when a club legend finds a way back to the club. To be playing with him back at Old Trafford is a terrific feeling and hopefully gives us a push to start winning more trophies.”

Manchester United are currently fourth in the Premier League table and will be back in action on Saturday when they travel to face Leicester City in the top flight.

Ronaldo has been a regular name in the starting line-up since his move to Old Trafford, although he was unable to prevent the Red Devils from slumping to a 1-1 draw with Everton last time out despite coming on as a second-half substitute.

Earlier this month, fellow Manchester United star Jesse Lingard revealed his delight at having Ronaldo back at Old Trafford.

“He’s been brilliant — he’s brought so much to the team,” Lingard said of Ronaldo.

“He’s brought that leadership factor. He wants to win in training, he wants to win in games — he wants to win trophies.

“He’s great to be around, to watch what he does and you can really learn little things off of him. He’s one of the best players in the world – to have him back home is perfect for us at the moment. We know that he’ll score goals and win us games.”

