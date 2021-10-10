Roy Keane delivers his verdict on Man United summer signing

Roy Keane is backing Jadon Sancho to come good for Manchester United following his quiet start at Old Trafford.

The England international is yet to score or make an assist for the Red Devils since his big-money transfer to the club from Borussia Dortmund over the summer.

Sancho has only started two of Manchester United’s seven games in the Premier League so far and has made a further four appearances from the bench in the top flight.

The 21-year-old arrived at Old Trafford with a strong reputation, having scored eight goals and made 11 assists in the Bundesliga last season, and netting 17 times in the German top flight in the campaign before that.

He is yet to hit top gear back in England – but former Manchester United captain Keane is not concerned about his slow start and is tipping Sancho to find his feet at Old Trafford in the coming weeks and months.

Speaking to ITV Sport on Saturday night, as Sancho made two assists in England’s 5-0 win over Andorra, Keane said: “It’s certainly been a slow start for him, but it’s one thing doing alright for Dortmund it’s a different animal going to Man United with different expectations.

“He’s been a bit overshadowed recently with [Cristiano] Ronaldo coming in but I’d always give the kid a chance. He’s only been there for a few months, give the kid a chance.”

Speaking earlier this month, Sancho’s England and Manchester United team-mate also voiced his support for the attacking midfielder after his unspectacular start at Old Trafford.

“Sometimes, for people, it takes time,” Shaw told talkSPORT. “But I wouldn’t say he’s struggling at the moment.

“He’s working extremely hard behind closed doors and training really well and looking really sharp. He just hasn’t had that bit of luck that sometimes you need for your first goal or first assist.

“But I’ve got no doubt in my mind, it’s coming. The talent he has is unbelievable, he can go right to the very top.”

Manchester United find themselves fourth in the Premier League and two points behind leaders Chelsea FC heading into their trip to Leicester City on Saturday.

