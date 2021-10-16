Gary Neville issues frank warning to Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Gary Neville has warned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he is under more pressure than ever to deliver a trophy at Manchester United following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Red Devils boss has found himself under the spotlight in recent weeks due to his side’s stuttering form in the Premier League, with the Red Devils having taking just one point from their last two home games against Aston Villa and Everton.

Ronaldo re-joined Manchester United from Juventus in the summer and has been in top form so far. The Portugal international has netted five goals in six games in all competitions and was named as the Premier League player of the month for September.

Manchester United also brought in Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane to add further talent to their squad in the summer as they look to end their long wait for the Premier League title this season.

Former Manchester United star Neville feels that Solskjaer must deliver a trophy this season or he is likely to find himself on the chopping block at Old Trafford.

Speaking on The Overlap on YouTube, Neville said: “What I do think now, three years in, this is his third full season… [the] performance has to improve.

“So the problems that Ole has got at the moment is Ronaldo coming means it’s make or break.

“You have to win with Ronaldo, you have to win a trophy. He’s not coming here not to win a trophy and be second, third and fourth.

“Second thing is the performances are poor. You [Paul Scholes] have said the last couple of games… I don’t think they’ve even played well enough a lot of the games they’ve won.”

Neville also stated his belief that Solskjaer would have been axed by now if he had been a closer successor to Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013.

He continued: “If Ole had been the manager in the post Sir Alex Ferguson slip stream he’d be gone by now.

“But because of those bad experiences that United have had through getting rid of managers after a year, two years, eight months, they’re going to live with him and believe in the project for a longer period and I think probably it’s the right way to go because they’ve had bad experiences through changing managers.

“It costs more money sometimes to change.”

Manchester United are currently preparing for their trip to Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. The Foxes won their last league meeting with the Red Devils 2-1 back in May.

