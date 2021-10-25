Arsene Wenger delivers his verdict on Man United after Liverpool FC thrashing

Arsene Wenger has insisted that Manchester United can still rescue themselves and enjoy a successful season despite their 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool FC on Sunday.

The Red Devils were thoroughly outplayed by Jurgen Klopp’s men at Old Trafford as the Merseyside team ran riot and raced into a 3-0 lead before half-time.

Mohamed Salah struck a brilliant hat-trick after Naby Keita and Diogo Jota had put the Reds 2-0 up within the first 14 minutes at Old Trafford, with Manchester United struggling to contain their local rivals.

Paul Pogba was introduced at half-time but the France international was shown a straight red card midway through the second half for a dangerous lunging challenge on Keita.

The result left Manchester United seventh in the Premier League table and eight points behind leaders Chelsea FC after nine games of the new campaign.

Former Arsenal boss Wenger accepts that the defeat will be damaging for the Red Devils, but he also feels that they have the capability to haul themselves back into the title race in the coming weeks.

Speaking to beIN Sports after Sunday’s game, Wenger said: “You have to try to create hope.

“Manchester City won the title last year, they were 11 points behind at one stage and they were 10th in the league in December.

“So if they rectify it, they are still not out of it completely. Also, in the Champions League, they can still qualify. So their season is not dead but if they continue like that, it will be quickly.”

Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw admitted after the defeat that he and his team-mates must take responsibility for the disappointing result in front of their home fans.

“We are extremely disappointed, it is not good enough, and it hurts a lot,” said Shaw. “I think football is obviously a team sport, we are in it together and we are all together.

“But I think, as individuals, we need to take responsibility for some of the actions tonight. Personally, that is of course why I am here, I am not hiding inside. I know I was not at my best tonight, I know I was not good enough, and of course I will take some responsibility for that.

“I will reflect on it tonight, watch the game back, see what went wrong, see what is wrong. I have not been at my best and I know that, for maybe the last few weeks, so I need to reflect on that, look myself in the mirror and see what is going wrong. I will do that. But, of course, tonight was a very disappointing night.”

The Red Devils will attempt to get back to winning ways when they travel to take on Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday night.

