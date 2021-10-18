Man United ready to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer £70m to spend in January – report

Manchester United are prepared to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer up to £70m to spend on new signings in the January transfer window if the club feel they’re in a position to challenge for the Premier League title, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that the Red Devils are desperate to end their eight-year wait to get their hands on the Premier League title so the club’s hierarchy are prepared to spend big in consecutive transfer windows.

The same article states that the 20-time English champions won’t be deterred by the outlays from signing Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane in costly deals in the summer.

According to the same story, Manchester United believe that the arrival of the trio should put them in a strong position to challenge Manchester City, Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC.

The Daily Star write that the Premier League’s most successful club are prepared to give Solskjaer financial backing to finally end their wait to win the title and claim the trophy for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

The media outlet don’t put forward any potential names on the Manchester United manager’s wish-list but the Red Devils have struggled in a number of areas in the current campaign.

Solskjaer’s defensive midfield options have attracted some criticism given the lack of a world-class operator in a holding role.

Manchester United lost 4-2 to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday despite Mason Greenwood giving the visitors a first-half lead.

The Red Devils are now winless in three Premier League games following a draw with Everton and the losses to Aston Villa and Leicester.

Solskjaer admitted that Manchester United need to respond following another setback in their title challenge.

“The whole performance was not good enough with and without the ball,” Solskjaer told BBC Sport after the defeat. “Over the international break we have had a good look to see what has gone wrong lately.

“We have had too many games where we have lost points so we need to look at the whole set up and balance of the team and maybe something has to give.

“Every point in the Premier League you have to fight for. You have to tackle, block and win headers and in key moments today we didn’t do that enough.

“Every game is a test of character here. Especially now it is an examination of character, staff, players and everyone around here. We have to stick together for Wednesday night.”

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip