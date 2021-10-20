Manchester United and Manchester City could go head-to-head in the race to sign Sweden international Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad next summer, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Fichajes is reporting that the Manchester clubs are looking into the possibility of signing the Swedish forward to bolster their respective attacking options.

The same article states that Isak has a contract release clause of €90m (£76m) following his fine performances for Real Sociedad and Sweden over the past 12 months.

According to the same story, Isak has five years left to run on his current deal at Real Sociedad after the Swedish talent put pen to paper on a new deal earlier this year.

Fichajes write that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola could target Isak as he finally looks to sign a replacement for Sergio Aguero given his lack of a centre-forward in his current squad.

The Spanish media outlet also suggest that the Red Devils could sign Isak as a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo after the club legend returned to Manchester United this summer at the age of 36.

Neither Manchester City nor Manchester United would have any difficulty meeting Isak’s €90m (£76m) contract release clause if their recent transfer activity is anything to go by.

Isak scored twice for Sweden in their World Cup qualifiers against Kosovo and Greece during the international break despite failing to find the net in six appearances for Real Sociedad in La Liga this term.

The 22-year-old, who has netted 34 times in 96 games in the past three seasons, earned a lot of admirers after his performances at Euro 2020 over the summer.

Former Spurs forward Gary Lineker predicted that Isak would attract a lot of interest following his fine performances for Sweden at the European championship.

Lineker wrote on Twitter in June: “Don’t think there’s much doubt that Alexander Isak will attract a lot of attention from clubs across Europe. Exceptional talent.”

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip