Gary Neville has once again played down talk of Antonio Conte taking over the reins of Manchester United from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United suffered a humiliating 5-0 loss to bitter rivals Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on Sunday to heap further pressure on Solskjaer following a poor run of form in the Premier League.

Naby Keita broke the deadlock in the fifth minute before Diogo Jota quickly doubled the home side’s lead with a close-range strike to put Liverpool FC in control of the north-west derby.

Mohamed Salah scored twice before half-time to end the Premier League tie as a contest before the Egypt international became the first opposition player to score a hat-trick at Old Trafford in the league since 1992.

Manchester United have failed to secure a Premier League win in their last four outings in the top flight – a run that includes losses to Aston Villa, Leicester City and Liverpool FC.

Solskjaer’s men will play Tottenham, Manchester City and Chelsea FC in three of their next six games in all competitions.

Conte has been touted as a possible candidate for the Manchester United job after the former Chelsea FC manager led Inter Milan to the Serie A title last term.

But Sky Sports pundit Neville has rubbished talk of Conte replacing Solskjaer at the 20-time English champions despite Manchester United’s woeful form.

“The reason the board will stay stable and go at least until the end of the season [with Solskjaer] is because of what happened with Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal,” Neville told Sky Sports after Manchester United’s 5-0 loss to Liverpool FC.

“They won’t bring a hitman in again. A hitman who comes in and does a job for two years.

“They’re not going to do that at the club again. They’re going to stick with Ole until the end of the season, Ole’s got to win a trophy this season, I think they’ll stick with him until the end of the season but this is painful.

“In other part of Manchester United’s recent history, he’d have been in trouble but because of what’s happened with Van Gaal and Mourinho, and the change that’s happened, they’re not going to do that now.

“My point is Jose Mourinho was the best manager in the world when he came to Manchester United and he didn’t do it here.

“Conte’s available but I wouldn’t bring him to Manchester United. I wouldn’t bring him here now, I wouldn’t.

“I don’t think Antonio Conte is a fit for Manchester United. I don’t think he’s a fit. I might be wrong, they might bring him here tomorrow and I’d get behind him.

“We’ve seen a coach with a specific style like Louis Van Gaal didn’t work here. I’m not saying there isn’t a manager who can come to Manchester United and do well.

“And one day if Ole isn’t here, I hope it happens. But today, I personally think it would be wrong to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“I sacked a manager last season after six games. It was the wrong thing to do and I should have let it breathe. I should have waited until the end of the season and I think that’s what Manchester United will do.”

Conte led Chelsea FC to the Premier League title in his first season in charge of the south west London side in 2017.

The former Juventus defender won three Serie A titles with the Turin side before he took over the reins at Chelsea FC in 2016.

Neville also criticised Manchester United captain Harry Maguire following his poor display on Sunday.

“Harry Maguire’s not doing anything, he’s not doing anything at the moment,” Neville said on Sky Sports after the game.

“That interview was an interview of a man who’s nowhere near his best himself. I said last week he shouldn’t have played, he’s nowhere near it out there. He’s got to get himself fit and get his own performance right.”

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip