Manchester United could rival Chelsea FC and Juventus in the battle to sign AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The respected Italian football journalist is reporting that despite the Red Devils not making any official move to sign Tchouameni in the summer, they have earmarked the 21-year-old as a potential candidate to improve Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s midfield options.

Tchouameni has been building a promising reputation at Monaco since his move to the Ligue 1 side from Bordeaux in January 2020.

And the Monaco star has alerted some of Europe’s top clubs to his talent after he starred alongside Paul Pogba in France’s 2-1 win over Spain in the Nations League final last weekend.

Italian reporter Romano has now revealed that Manchester United may be keeping an eye on Tchouameni ahead of the January transfer window as the Red Devils continue their quest to improve their midfield.

But the respected journalist warned the 20-time English champions that they can expect to face competition from their Premier League rivals Chelsea FC and Serie A giants Juventus for his signature.

“Today, we had rumours about Real Madrid,” Romano said on the Here We Go Podcast published on Tuesday.

“Manchester United were not trying to sign Tchouameni last summer. So they were not negotiating with Monaco for Tchouameni.

“There were many rumours but he was on the list of Man United, he’s a player they are scouting with many, many players but they were not negotiating for him.

“Chelsea and Juventus have this player in their list.

“For example, I told you about nothing with [Donny] van de Beek at the moment, they are looking for a different player like Tchouameni.

“Chelsea have this player in their list so keep an eye on Chelsea and Juventus and we’ll see what Real Madrid will do in this position.”

Back in August, The Athletic reported that Chelsea FC had placed Tchouameni on their transfer wish-list but a summer move to Stamford Bridge failed to materialise.

Tchouameni has scored one goal in nine appearances for Monaco in the current campaign to help the club challenge Paris Saint-Germain for the Ligue 1 title.

Pogba has already delivered a glowing verdict on the reported Manchester United target, with the French midfielder having praised Tchouameni after he made his full senior debut for France last month.

When asked to give his verdict on Tchouameni, Pogba told RTL: “Very, very good. He’s not a boy, he’s a man.

“It’s a pleasure to play next to him. He brings a lot of energy. A lot of energy, extraordinary technical and physical quality.

“We wish him to play a lot more games and that I am always by his side.”

Tchouameni started his career at Bordeaux and made 37 appearances for the French side before he completed a switch to Monaco in the 2020 January transfer window.

The 21-year-old has already been capped five times by France.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip