Manchester United are looking at Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers as a potential replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to a report in England.

Website ESPN is reporting that Manchester United are drawing up a list of candidates to succeed the current Red Devils boss following their disappointing start to the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The same article states that the 20-time English champions are weighing up their options despite sticking with Solskjaer after Manchester United’s 5-0 loss to Liverpool FC last weekend.

According to the same story, the Manchester United hierarchy are looking for a manager who will be able to develop young talent while also playing an attractive style of football.

ESPN go on to write that the Old Trafford outfit have been alerted to Rodgers, 48, and his managerial talent following Leicester’s improvement under the Northern Irishman.

The media outlet state that Manchester United would have to put together a significant compensation package for the former Liverpool FC boss given that he has three-and-a-half years left to run on his current deal.

Manchester United haven’t been put off hiring a British manager despite David Moyes’ brief tenure in charge of the club, according to the story.

The report reveals that Manchester United have concerns about Antonio Conte’s personality and their ability to lure Mauricio Pochettino away from PSG, leaving Rodgers in pole position as things stand.

Former Liverpool FC striker Stan Collymore believes Rodgers would be an obvious choice to take over the reins from Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

“For me, the Leicester boss fits every criteria for what’s required at Old Trafford,” Collymore wrote in The Mirror last week.

“Ole may still be given more time at the wheel but the juggernaut that is arguably the biggest club in the world is in danger of proving way too heavy for him to control.”

