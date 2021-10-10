Bruno Fernandes in contact with Man United transfer target Raphinha – report

Bruno Fernandes has been in contact with Raphinha as Manchester United continue to be linked with a swoop to sign the Leeds United midfielder, according to a report in England.

The Sun, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that Manchester United retain an interest in the Leeds winger despite them signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Red Devils haven’t given up hope of signing Raphinha in the future as the 20-time English champion are big admirers of the Leeds star.

According to the same story, Fernandes has been in touch with Raphinha in a bid to put Manchester United in the best possible position to sign the 24-year-old ahead of the January transfer window.

The Sun highlights in their report that Fernandes built up a positive relationship with Raphinha during their time together at Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon.

The report doesn’t refer to a potential valuation of the Brazil international or whether Leeds would be prepared to sell one of their key players.

Raphinha has scored three goals in seven games in the Premier League this season despite Leeds making a disappointing start to their second season back in the top flight.

The 24-year-old moved to Leeds in a £17m deal from Ligue side Rennes in the 2020 summer transfer window and he went on to score six times in 30 league games in his debut campaign.

Last week, Raphinha revealed that Fernandes had reached out to the Leeds playmaker to congratulate him on his selection for the Brazil national team.

“Bruno congratulated me a lot. He told me that I deserved it so much, that I had been deserving it for a while,” Raphinha told ESPN Brasil.

“This happens with friends who talk a lot, more intimacy like that, more jokes. But he praised me a lot, congratulated me. He said he wasn’t surprised at all by what was happening and what would happen.

“And for me, receiving compliments like that from people I admire, not only professionally but personally, is also very rewarding.”

Raphinha played a key role in Brazil’s 3-1 win over Venezuela on Friday night, making two assists and winning a penalty.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip