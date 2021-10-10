Cristiano Ronaldo would love Manchester United to sign Juventus forward Federico Chiesa, according to an Italian agent.

The Juventus forward was one of the shining lights in Italy’s Euro 2020 campaign as the Azzurri won the title thanks to a penalty shootout win over England in the final.

Chiesa played a key role in Italy’s second-half resurgence in the 1-1 draw with England in the European championship final before he was withdrawn due to injury.

The 23-year-old scored eight goals and made eight assists in 30 games in Serie A last season alongside Ronaldo as Juventus finished in fourth place in the table.

Chiesa has already netted one goal and created one goal in the 2021-22 season but Juventus are in seventh position in the table and 10 points behind leaders Napoli as things stand.

Juventus could find themselves under pressure to sell Chiesa following their poor start to the season, in spite of the Italy international’s rising stock as one of Europe’s most exciting talents.

Italian agent Ivan Reggiani has now claimed that Ronaldo would be eager for Manchester United to strike a deal to sign his former Juventus team-mate to add more firepower to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

“I think there are very serious and important foreign pressures on him,” Reggiani told Calciomercato.

“Appreciated across the Channel [in England], he is heavily supported by Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I think Federico can leave Juventus very soon. It can easily exceed one hundred million [Euros].

“There are not only United: there are two to three clubs that could reach €120-130m [£100-110m].”

Ronaldo won two Serie A titles during his two-year stint at Juve but the Portugal international was unable to fire the Old Lady to an elusive Champions League crown.

Last week, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claimed that Liverpool FC were the first Premier League club to make an approach for Chiesa but the Italian forward turned down a prospective move to England.

“One of the first teams that had asked Fiorentina for Chiesa was Liverpool. But Chiesa said: ‘No, I don’t want to go to the Premier League because I want to stay in Italy.” Di Marzio is quoted as saying by LFC Transfer Room.

“He had already promised himself to Juve for a while. Liverpool always arrive early for certain players. They had already arrived for Chiesa, but both Federico and his father said no to the Premier League at that moment.”

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip