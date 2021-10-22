Manchester United and Manchester City are interested in a potential swoop to sign Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig, according to German journalist Christian Falk.

The Red Devils were in action in the Champions League on Wednesday night as Manchester United came from 2-0 down to beat Atalanta 3-2 at Old Trafford to relieve some of the mounting pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United’s new-look side haven’t yet fully clicked in the current campaign despite them signing Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho in big-money deals this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recruited Sancho in a £75m deal from Borussia Dortmund after Manchester United’s lengthy pursuit of the English winger since the 2020 summer transfer window.

Manchester City lost Sergio Aguero in the summer but Pep Guardiola is fully-stocked in terms of playmakers, with Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez competing for a starting spot.

Olmo rose to prominence this summer thanks to his impressive performances for Luis Enrique’s Spain side in the European championship.

Bild transfer expert Falk took to Twitter on Wednesday to suggest that Manchester United and Manchester City could launch a bid for Olmo if FC Barcelona are unable to wrap up a deal for the Leipzig man.

Falk wrote on Twitter: “TRUE: If Barca can‘t pay him: @ManUtd and @ManCity are interested in @daniolmo7 of @RBLeipzig. Scouts of United watched Olmo at many matches”

Olmo has only made two appearances for RB Leipzig in the German top flight this term.

The 23-year-old produced his best return for a domestic campaign last season when he scored five times and made nine assists in 32 games in the Bundesliga.

Olmo played for Espanyol and FC Barcelona as a youth player before he started his senior professional career at Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb.

The Spain international scored 34 times in 124 games in the Prva HNL before RB Leipzig signed the playmaker on a four-year contract in January 2020.

