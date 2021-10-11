Manchester United are ready to reward Harry Maguire with a new long-term contract worth £300,000 a week, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Manchester United are preparing a new contract offer in a bid to tie down Maguire beyond the term of his current deal, which will expire in 2025.

The same article states that the Red Devils skipper is set to be offered £300,000 a week in wages at Old Trafford to commit his long-term future to the 20-time English champions.

According to the same story, Manchester United consider Maguire to be a key part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team after his arrival at Old Trafford from Leicester City in 2019.

The Daily Mail reveals that the Red Devils are currently paying Maguire £189,000 a week, making the Manchester United skipper one of the club’s best-paid players.

Maguire has forged a new centre-half partnership with summer signing Raphael Varane in the Premier League this term after the French defender swapped Real Madrid for Manchester United.

The 28-year-old has previously partnered Sweden international Victor Lindelof in the heart of Solskjaer’s defence since his big-money move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils captain was sidelined for their loss to Villarreal on penalties in the Europa League final last season.

Maguire suffered an injury in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Everton in their most recent Premier League game before the international break.

Speaking to beIN Sports after the stalemate, Solskjaer was unsure about the severity of Maguire’s injury ahead of their trip to the defender’s former club Leicester on Saturday.

“Let’s see, it’s still two weeks until the next game, so we’re hoping so but we don’t know,” said Solskjaer.

