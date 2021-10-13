Manchester United are prepared to sell Jesse Lingard in a cut-price £15m deal if the England international refuses to sign a new contract at Old Trafford, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Red Devils are looking to resolve the uncertainty surrounding Lingard’s future at the 20-time English champions ahead of the January transfer window.

The same article states that Lingard has been holding discussions with Manchester United about penning a new contract at the Old Trafford outfit.

According to the same story, Manchester United have offered Lingard terms of around £135,000 a week but that means that the England midfielder would be taking a pay-cut if he extends his stay at the Europa League runners-up.

The Sun reveal that Lingard is prepared to stay at Manchester United but the home-grown talent wants reassurances about his role in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team plans.

Manchester United are reluctant to allow Lingard to leave for free at the end of the 2021-22 season, the story says.

If Lingard decides that he wants to seek a new challenge away from Old Trafford, the Sun claim that Manchester United could drop their asking price from £25m to £15m.

The England international came off the bench to score Manchester United’s winner in a 2-1 victory over his former club West Ham at the London Stadium in September.

Lingard’s stock rose after he scored an impressive nine goals and made four assists in 16 games during his six-month loan stint at West Ham last term. However, he is yet to start a Premier League game for Manchester United this season.

BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks questioned why Lingard is still at Manchester United given his limited game-time with the Red Devils so far this term, after the midfielder’s brilliant winner at West Ham last month.

“Can anyone tell me why Jesse Lingard is still at Manchester United?” Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column. “A player who has the ability to score goals and affect the game, as he clearly can, should not be coming on as a substitute, filling in here and there, and playing second fiddle to anyone.

“A cruel irony took place at London Stadium against West Ham, as the former loanee found himself scoring the winning goal for Manchester United against the club who got his career back on track when United had thrown him on the scrap heap last season.

“I’ve no doubt that the answer to my earlier question is United are more likely to win trophies. But it’s no fun when you’re winning trophies on the bench.”

