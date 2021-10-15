Manchester United are ready to compete with Chelsea FC for the signature of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Fichajes, as quoted by FourFourTwo, is reporting that the Red Devils are still interested in the France international despite having signed his compatriot Raphael Varane from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United are currently without injured pair England captain Harry Maguire and summer signing Varane, leaving Solskjaer’s short on options at the back and highlighting their lack of quality cover in the position, according to the article.

According to the same story, the 20-time English champions remain in contention to sign Kounde alongside Champions League winners Chelsea FC ahead of the 2022 summer transfer window.

Fichajes write that Manchester United are likely to face stiff competition from Chelsea FC given that Thomas Tuchel is desperate to secure the signature of Kounde from the Spanish side.

The Spanish outlet report that Kounde is valued at around £68m by Sevilla in the current transfer market.

Kounde has scored three goals and has made two assists in 69 games for Sevilla since his move to the Spanish club from Bordeaux in 2019.

The 22-year-old has already been capped five times by France, highlighting his reputation as one of the country’s next big defensive talents.

Speaking last month, former Manchester United striker Michael Owen declared his belief that Maguire and Varane have the potential to forge one of the club’s great defensive partnerships.

“Manchester United have been built on great partnerships for couple of decades now even longer, I think they’ve got the bases of [Harry] Maguire and this one [Varane] for another one for the next few years,” Owen told BT Sport, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News, in September.

“He certainly complements Maguire well.”

Manchester United travel to Leicester City on Saturday in the Premier League.

