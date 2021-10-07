Manchester United are considering a move to sign Rangers defender Nathan Patterson to bolster their options at right-back, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that the Red Devils are on the lookout to sign a new right-back to challenge Aaron Wan-Bissaka for a starting spot in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.

The same article states that Manchester United have concerns about Wan-Bissaka’s slow start to the 2021-22 Premier League season despite his rivalry with Diogo Dalot for a place in Solskjaer’s team after the Portuguese defender’s return to Old Trafford from a loan spell at AC Milan.

According to the same story, Solskjaer is eager to have two quality options in each position of the Manchester United squad to ensure the Red Devils have sufficient depth to challenge their rivals.

90Min write that Manchester United are looking at Patterson as a potential signing to put pressure on Wan-Bissaka for the right-back starting spot in Solskjaer’s team.

The website report claims that Manchester United are facing competition from Premier League rivals Everton for Patterson’s signature after the teenager’s impressive performances under Steven Gerrard.

Manchester United have also identified Norwich City right-back Max Aarons as a potential right-back signing after scouting the England Under-21 international for some time, the report adds.

Patterson made seven appearances under Gerrard in Rangers’ title-winning campaign last season.

The 19-year-old has already been capped three times by Scotland manager Steve Clarke, featuring against Croatia in this summer’s European championship.

Wan-Bissaka has faced some questions about his performance level this term, particularly after he struggled in Manchester United’s 1-0 loss to Aston Villa last month.

Former England international Michael Gray suggested Wan-Bissaka would struggle to secure a starting spot at a League Two club based on his current form.

“Wan-Bissaka, he’s the best defender in the Premier League in a one-v-one situation, but his distribution with the ball, with the ball at his feet he wouldn’t get a game in League Two,” Gray told talkSPORT in September.

“When I watch him play, he never looks comfortable with the ball at his feet.”

