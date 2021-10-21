Man United could sell up to five players in the January transfer window – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could sanction the sale of up to five Manchester United players in the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Manchester United manager believes he needs to make changes to the Red Devils squad following their 4-2 loss to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The same article states that Solskjaer is looking to offload Donny van de Beek after the Netherlands international struggled to make an impact at Manchester United following his £35m move from Ajax in 2020.

According to the same story, Anthony Martial is another player who could be sold despite the former AS Monaco striker scoring in a 1-1 draw with Everton earlier this month.

The report states that the 20-time English champions could deem Martial to be surplus to requirements with Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood all vying for a starting spot up front.

The Sun add that Sweden international Victor Lindelof is another first-team player who is vulnerable following the arrival of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The media outlet believe Lindelof and his fellow centre-half Phil Jones could both be axed despite Harry Maguire and Varane suffering from injuries this term.

Jesse Lingard is the fifth player who could potentially find himself on the transfer list and the 28-year-old has been linked with Newcastle United and West Ham, according to the same story.

Reacting to Saturday’s defeat by Leicester, Solskjaer was quick to back his Manchester United coaching staff and their ability to improve the Red Devils team after their third game without a win in the Premier League.

“The form is poor, we know that, we hold our hands up and we know we need to improve,” Solskjaer told Man United’s website.

“Every team will go through that every year. We’ve gone through it [before] and come through stronger.

“As I’ve said so many times, the coaching staff that we’ve got here are absolutely amazing. The attention to detail, the sessions they put on, the preparation that we have here.

“I don’t think I could ask for better staff.”

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip