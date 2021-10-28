Man United draw up four-man shortlist to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – report

Manchester United have drawn up a four-man shortlist to replace under-fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Manchester United are already thinking about potential replacements for Solskjaer after their embarrassing 5-0 loss to Manchester United.

The same article states that the Red Devils have sounded out Zinedine Zidane and Antonio Conte about taking over the reins of the Old Trafford outfit following their recent run of results.

According to the same story, Conte and Zidane would both be interested in taking over the reins of Manchester United given that neither manager is currently in employment.

The Sun goes on to write that “a leading agent” has also been told to reach out to Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag and Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers to assess their interest in the role.

The report states that the Manchester United board don’t want to sack Solskjaer but the Red Devils could make a change following the club’s four-game winless run in the Premier League.

The article claims that the agent has been instructed to figure out what each of the managers on their shortlist would demand with regards to a contract.

Manchester United are in seventh position in the Premier League table and eight points behind leaders Chelsea FC after just nine top-flight fixtures this term.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher warned the Manchester United board that the club requires a better manager after Solskjaer oversaw their 5-0 loss to Liverpool FC.

“Manchester United need a better manager,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“Ole is not a manager for Manchester United. He’s done really well but you need someone to take them to the next level. Unfortunately, Solskjaer is not Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola or Thomas Tuchel. It’s staring you in the face.”

Carragher added: “Manchester United should have the best in class – the best managers and coaches in the world. If you have Ole as the manager you should have someone like Carlos Queiroz as the assistant coach.

“You cannot have people learning on the job who have never been at the club of that size. They have got Mike Phelan but I do not think he’s a coach, there’s Michael Carrick and Kieren McKenna, they have never coached anyone in their lives.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action with a trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip