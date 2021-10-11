Juventus are prepared to offer Paul Pogba a contract worth £10m a year to leave Manchester United next summer, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet La Gazzetta Dello Sport, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Juventus have retained an interest in bringing back the former fan’s favourite to Turin in the 2022 summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Serie A giants will have to offload two of their current midfielders in order to fund a deal for the World Cup winner due to Juve’s financial situation.

According to the same story, the Turin side will attempt to offload former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey and France international Adrien Rabiot to bolster their transfer funds.

The story claims that Juventus are prepared to offer Pogba £10m a year, although the 28-year-old is currently on a deal worth £12m a year at Old Trafford.

Pogba is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2021-22 Premier League season unless Manchester United can strike a new deal with the World Cup winning French midfielder.

The Manchester United midfielder has made a promising start to the current campaign after a return of seven assists in seven appearances in the English top flight.

Pogba has been producing some consistent performances in the heart of the Manchester United team since Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford from Juventus.

Towards the end of last season, former Manchester United captain Roy Keane questioned whether Pogba helps to bring out the best in his Red Devils team-mates.

“I think he contributes to the team, not getting away with it but, if you’re talking about world-class, I think world-class players makes the players around them better,” Keane told Sky Sports back in April.

“I don’t think he does that, I don’t think he does that at Manchester United. When we look at crunch games, Leicester, quarter-final of the FA Cup, Man United at home to Man City in the League Cup.

“I look and when things aren’t going well, does he dig his team out of it, does he get them going, does he produce? To me, the answer is still no.”

