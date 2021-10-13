Manchester United have earmarked Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi as a potential option to improve their options in the middle of the park, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Fichajes is reporting that the Red Devils are looking at players capable of excelling in a holding-midfield role in the Manchester United team ahead of January transfer window.

The same article states that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to finally tackle what has been a problem position for the 20-time English champions since he took over the reins from Jose Mourinho.

The Manchester United manager has used Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay and Fred at different times as the pivot in his midfield but the trio lack the world-class calibre of their colleagues Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba.

According to the same story, Ndidi’s consistency in the Leicester team under Brendan Rodgers could appeal to Manchester United, especially given Matic, McTominay and Fred have all struggled to maintain a high performance level.

Fichajes say in their report that the Nigeria international could be open to a move to Manchester United in the wake of Leicester’s below-par star to the Premier League season.

However, although the Spanish media outlet are linking Ndidi with a move to Manchester United, Fichajes reveal that there have been “few contacts” made between the relevant parties so far.

Ndidi has scored nine times in 185 appearances in all competitions since his £17m move to Leicester from Belgian side Genk as a replacement for N’Golo Kante in 2017.

Manchester United have a history of raiding Leicester for some of their best players, having signed Harry Maguire in an £80m deal from the Foxes in 2019.

In August, the club’s former talismanic captain Roy Keane predicted that Manchester United’s midfield would ultimately cost them a shot at winning their first Premier League title in eight years.

“I don’t want to mention Fred again because I seem to be on his case all the time,” Keane told Sky Sports, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“I think if you want to play for a big team in midfield you’ve got to hang your hat on something to say well, ‘you’re brilliant at going forward, or brilliant defensively or he’s got a goal in him’ – I don’t see any of them in Fred.

“I think Scott McTominay has got a chance of being a player, Matic… would any of these players get in the Man City team or Liverpool? Or Chelsea? I don’t see it.”

