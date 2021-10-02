Mark Lawrenson predicts the winner of Man United v Everton

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Everton on Saturday lunchtime.

The Red Devils are getting ready to welcome the Toffees to Old Trafford as they look to respond to their disappointing 1-0 loss to Aston Villa last time out.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a last-gasp winner for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men on Wednesday night as they came from behind to claim a dramatic 2-1 victory over Villarreal in the Champions League.

Manchester United will now be looking to carry that resilience into their clash with the Toffees this weekend as they look to get their Premier League title bid back on track.

The Red Devils, who are aiming to establish themselves as one of the main contenders for the title this season, are currently fourth in the Premier League table and a point behind leaders Liverpool FC as things stand.

Everton, meanwhile, are just behind Saturday’s opponents on goal difference and they head into the clash after having sealed a 2-0 home win over Norwich City last time out.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson feels that Manchester United will simply have too much for the visitors on Saturday, and he is tipping them to claim all three points with a 2-0 win.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Manchester United might have left it very late to beat Villarreal on Wednesday, but the most important thing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was that he won that game.

“When United fell behind in the second half, I can just imagine some of his critics saying ‘well, this is going to be three defeats in a row now’ and all that kind of stuff. Instead, the focus was on Cristiano Ronaldo’s winner.

“That is five goals in five games for him for United now, in the Premier League and Champions League and, whatever United’s problems are, he is not one of them.

“This will be a tough test for United, because we have seen how good Everton are under Rafa Benitez, and Solskjaer must cope without the injured Harry Maguire in his defence.

“United struggled without Maguire at the end of last season, but the arrival of Raphael Varane means they are strong enough at the back now – plus Everton are still without Dominic Calvert-Lewin, so they will carry less of a threat.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action after the international break on 16 October when they travel to Leicester City.

