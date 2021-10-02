‘I’m predicting’: Michael Owen names scoreline for Man United v Everton clash

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to claim a 3-1 victory over Everton in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime.

The Red Devils lost their most recent Premier League home game 1-0 to Aston Villa last weekend but made amends when they claimed a dramatic 2-1 win over Villarreal in the Champions League in midweek.

Bruno Fernandes missed a last-gasp penalty for the Red Devils against the Villains at Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men squandered the chance to earn a point and slumped to their first Premier League defeat of the season.

Everton have enjoyed a bright start to the new campaign and currently find themselves in fifth place in the Premier League table and only behind Manchester United on goal difference.

The Toffees have won three of their last four games and will be eager to earn some points on Saturday before the international break.

Former Manchester United striker Owen, however, doesn’t think that Everton stand to gain any points from Saturday’s encounter – and he’s tipping the Red Devils to seal a 3-1 home win.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “I didn’t see that defeat by Villa coming for Man United. That was a disappointing performance, and I reckon one thing is for certain, Cristiano Ronaldo will be taking the penalties from now on!

“United are still in a strong position though and are only one point behind leaders Liverpool. That thrilling win against Villarreal should give the squad a morale boost.

“After a couple of bad results to Villa and then to QPR in the cup, Everton bounced back with a win at home to Norwich. Norwich were the ideal opponents to get some confidence back and frankly, it’s hard to read too much into the win.

“Everton haven’t won at Old Trafford since 2013 and I don’t think they’ll be winning this one. I’m predicting a 3-1 Man United win.”

Everton boss Rafael Benitez does not have a great record away to Manchester United. The Spanish manager has lost seven of his nine Premier League away games at Old Trafford with both Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC.

Speaking at his pre-match news conference before Saturday’s game, United boss Solskjaer highlighted the impact that Cristiano Ronaldo has had since his arrival at the club.

“He’s had a great impact, both on and off the pitch,” Solskjaer said of Ronaldo. “How professional he is… Of course the goals, five goals in five games says everything.

“At his age he’s still fit and of course, you’ve got to manage him. We need to make sure that we can keep that going with this form.

“He’s been a very good example for everyone in how he conducts himself. It’s been a very, very good impact so far, and it’s only been a month and long may it continue.”

