‘I expect’: Paul Merson predicts Man United v Everton

Paul Merson is tipping Manchester United to claim a 2-1 win over Everton in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Red Devils head into the game looking bounce back to winning ways in the English top flight following the disappointment of their 1-0 loss to Aston Villa at Old Trafford last weekend.

Manchester United responded in midweek by claiming a dramatic 2-1 victory over Villarreal in the Champions League on Wednesday night, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a late goal for the home side.

Ronaldo has been in superb form since his return to Old Trafford from Juventus, scoring five goals in five games in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Manchester United are preparing to welcome an Everton team to Old Trafford who are level on points with the Red Devils and are just behind them in the table on goal difference.

History certainly favours the home side heading into Saturday’s showdown, as Manchester United have lost just one of their past 12 Premier League meetings with Everton, notching up six wins and five draw.

And former Arsenal star Merson is fully expecting to see the home side continue their good form against the Toffees at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “How lucky do Manchester United want to get? Villarreal gave them a proper footballing lesson in the Champions League last night, but they hung on for their lives, scored late on and won the game! Sooner or later, the way they play has to change and I believe this could be the game where they finally click.

“It can’t be so bad all the time, so I expect Manchester United to win this Premier League encounter 2-1. They were unfortunate not to score the penalty against Aston Villa and were well beaten against Villarreal despite getting a result, so it’s kind of hard to predict their results.

“Everton have done a great job so far this season, but they have their fair share of injury concerns. With a full-strength starting 11, they could have caused Manchester United problems, but I don’t think that will be the case at Old Trafford this week.”

Manchester United’s most recent defeat by Everton in the Premier League came in April 2019, when they lost 4-0 at Goodison Park.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip