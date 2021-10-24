Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man United v Liverpool FC

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Manchester United and Liverpool FC will share the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Liverpool FC were 3-2 winners against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night after Mohamed Salah scored a late penalty at the Wanda Metropolitana.

Manchester United, meanwhile, came from 2-0 down at half-time to beat Atalanta 3-2 at Old Trafford thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday night.

Liverpool FC will begin the Premier League weekend in second place in the table thanks to their unbeaten start to the 2021-22 season under Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds have won five of their eight Premier League fixtures so far, drawing with Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Anfield.

Manchester United are four points adrift of Liverpool FC after a three-game winless run in the English top flight which has caused them fall off the pace in the title race.

The Red Devils have lost to Aston Villa and Leicester City in two of their last three fixtures to heap pressure on Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson reckons Liverpool FC will secure a point in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

“Manchester United’s performance to come back from 2-0 down against Atalanta and win 3-2 on Wednesday summed up what they are like under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport. “They can have spells where they are awful, as well as when they are very hard to stop.

“If United had been beaten then that would have been a bonus for Liverpool but, instead, both of them are on a high going into the weekend.

“There is probably more pressure on United to get a positive result, because they have dropped points in each of their past three league games, but a draw would not be a bad result for either camp and that’s what I’m going for.

“Liverpool won’t change the way they play – they can’t. The reason I think United will shut up shop is because, if they are open, you would fear the worst for them.”

Manchester United are without a clean sheet at Old Trafford in their last nine Premier League games and Solskjaer’s side will face the division’s top goal-scorer in the shape of Salah.

Liverpool FC were 4-2 winners against Manchester United in the Premier League back in May thanks to goals from Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Salah.

Paul Scholes has warned Manchester United that they’ll need to improve against Liverpool FC or risk a humiliating result.

“They showed great fighting spirit, but they conceded so many chances. If you’re playing against quality players, there’s no way you’re winning that game,” Scholes told BT Sport on Wednesday night. “Not a chance.

“Now everyone will get a bit carried away with this euphoria. Will he play that way on Sunday against Liverpool?

“If it was that brilliant and that good, everyone’s smiling and everyone’s happy. Go and do that on Sunday against Liverpool and see what happens. Imagine Jurgen Klopp at home watching that game in the first half. He’ll be rubbing his hands together.”

