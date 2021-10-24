Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Liverpool FC

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to claim a 2-1 win at Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds will be looking to keep pace with Premier League leaders Chelsea FC as Jurgen Klopp’s side seek back-to-back victories at Old Trafford for the first time since the German head coach took charge in 2015.

Liverpool FC were 3-2 winners against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night as they extended their unbeaten start to the 2021-22 season in all competitions.

Klopp’s side have won five of their opening eight Premier League games, dropping points in stalemates with Chelsea FC, Manchester City and promoted side Brentford.

Manchester United ended a three-game winless run with a 3-2 win over Atalanta on Wednesday night after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side came from 2-0 down to rescue three points.

The Red Devils haven’t won a Premier League game since a dramatic 2-1 win at West Ham United in September.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is predicting that the Reds will edge to a narrow 2-1 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

“I can’t wait for this one,” Owen wrote in his BetVictor column. “Man United were disappointing away at Leicester last week. They created some chances but defensively it was far too easy for Leicester to create chances and to play through the United press. They looked too open for me, so Solskjaer will need to adjust the balance of this side.

“There’s only place to start when it comes to Liverpool, Mo Salah. He’s surely the best player in the world right now and that goal last week was sublime. He’s been virtually unplayable this season, so this is a huge ask for the United defence to keep him quiet.

“United will no doubt play better than they did last week, but I still think the Reds can get the win. I’ll say 2-1, will Mo Salah be one of the scorers?”

Manchester United have only managed to win one of the last 10 games between Liverpool FC in the north west derby in the Premier League.

Klopp’s side were 4-2 winners against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League back in May thanks to goals from Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

Manchester United have conceded in each of their last 12 games in the Premier League and cup competitions, while Liverpool FC scored three goals or more in their last eight games on the road in all competitions.

