Gary Neville: ‘We know what’s coming’ ahead of Man United v Liverpool FC

Gary Neville has warned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that it is crunch time for his Manchester United team as they prepare for their showdown with Liverpool FC on Sunday.

The Red Devils’ poor run of form continued on Saturday when they were pegged back and beaten 4-2 by Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League.

That defeat meant that Manchester United have only taken one point from their last three games in the Premier League and the loss caused them to drop out of the top four, leaving them five points behind leaders Chelsea FC after eight games.

Having spent big on signing Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane over the summer, Solskjaer is now under pressure to deliver a major trophy at Old Trafford.

Former Manchester United full-back Neville feels that the forthcoming run of games, which includes Premier League clashes against Liverpool FC, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, will offer a stern test of Solskjaer’s credentials.

“Oh, we know what’s coming,” Neville told Sky Sports. “Having struggled against half decent teams, they’re now going to play against some of the best teams in the world. Next Sunday, they’re going to play Liverpool and then they have to play Man City the week after.

“They’re going to play Tottenham and then Chelsea and these are proper teams. Of course, the players could rise for those games, but they didn’t make a good start today.”

Liverpool FC were dominant 5-0 winners at Watford on Saturday as Jurgen Klopp’s men kept to within a point of Premier League leaders Chelsea FC.

The former Manchester United and England defender went on to explain his belief that the Red Devils’ performances in recent weeks have simply not been good enough.

He continued: “The performances have been so shoddy all season in terms of team performances. There’s been some good results and some great individual goals, but the overall performances and the unit in and out of possession have been shoddy.

“It’s scrappy and scruffy to watch. When you play a team with a clear organisation and a methodology, you’re going to get pulled apart and that’s what happened here. They were pulled apart by Villa, pulled apart by Everton and pulled apart by Villarreal.”

Neville added: “I think the performances over the season haven’t been good enough even when they’ve been winning. Against Newcastle [when Man Utd won 4-1], everyone got carried away but they weren’t very good that day.”

Red Devils boss Solskjaer admitted after Saturday’s defeat that his team have issues that they need to “sort out” quickly.

Solskjaer said: “You have to bounce back. You have to respond. We’ve had the international break to look at things.

“Everyone’s been away and maybe they came into this confident, because they’ve done well their international teams. But we need to sort this out.

“We have five games until the next break and we’ve got to stick together. There’s no other way to do it. You cannot lose focus.”

Next up for Manchester United is a home clash against Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

