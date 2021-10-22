Paul Scholes issues warning to Man United ahead of Liverpool FC clash

Paul Scholes has warned Manchester United that they must improve their recent performances if they want to take anything from the game against Liverpool FC on Sunday.

The Red Devils came from two goals down to claim a thrilling 3-2 victory over Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday night as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men mounted a brilliant second-half comeback thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, the fact that Manchester United conceded twice in the first half against the Serie A side will concern Red Devils boss Solskjaer, according to Scholes.

Indeed, Manchester United have let in nine goals in their last five games in all competitions to highlight their recent struggles under the Norwegian manager.

Red Devils legend Scholes was delighted by the resilience and fighting spirit shown by Manchester United in the Champions League clash on Wednesday but he fears that they will be punished severely if they produce a similar display against Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Speaking on BT Sport immediately after the final whistle on Wednesday, Scholes said: “You celebrate every win don’t you? It’s just the first half really worried me.

“As I’ve said before – and people are going to say I’m miserable and I’ll probably get slagged off by United fans – but I looked at that game thinking about Liverpool on Sunday, thinking about Manchester City, maybe it’s the wrong thing to do.

“Because I thought United were all over the place in that first half, they were disjointed. They had the two midfield players playing on their own.”

Scholes continued: “They showed great fighting spirit, but they conceded so many chances. If you’re playing against quality players, there’s no way you’re winning that game. Not a chance.

“Now everyone will get a bit carried away with this euphoria. Will he play that way on Sunday against Liverpool?

“If it was that brilliant and that good, everyone’s smiling and everyone’s happy. Go and do that on Sunday against Liverpool and see what happens. Imagine Jurgen Klopp at home watching that game in the first half. He’ll be rubbing his hands together.”

Red Devils boss Solskjaer felt that his side showed plenty of belief in their thrilling comeback win.

Speaking after the game, Solskjaer said: “Tonight was an attacking game from start to finish.

“I thought it was two teams who were offensive-minded and wanted to go attacking. Maybe we wanted to finish the attacks too quickly and maybe gave the ball away too easily trying a risky pass. But that’s in our DNA. We’ve got players running and players with the quality of playing the last pass. Then we’re 2-0 down from two chances.

“It is difficult and I almost didn’t understand how that happened. Bang, bang, we’re 2-0 down but we kept believing and that’s key.”

Liverpool FC warmed up for Sunday’s trip to Old Trafford with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

