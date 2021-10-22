Paul Merson reveals his prediction for Man United v Liverpool FC

Paul Merson reckons that Manchester United and Liverpool FC are going to play out a 1-1 draw in their Premier League showdown at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Manchester United head into the game looking to build some momentum after they came from two goals down to claim a thrilling 3-2 victory over Atalanta in the Champions League in midweek.

Liverpool FC, meanwhile, are in excellent form and were also 3-2 winners in the Champions League with an entertaining win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

The Merseyside outfit head to Old Trafford knowing that they could find themselves four points behind leaders Chelsea FC in the Blues win their clash against Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester United have struggled to find form in the top flight in recent weeks and have only won one of their last four games in the Premier League to leave them four points behind Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The Red Devils have won just one of their last six games against Liverpool FC in the top flight – and the Merseyside outfit are looking to secure back-to-back league victories at Old Trafford for the first time since January 2002.

The form guide certainly places Liverpool FC as the favourites heading into this game, but former Arsenal star Merson reckons it will end up being a tight contest that finishes all square.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “This is the biggest game of the Premier League weekend and I’ve seen a lot of people say Liverpool are going to absolutely slaughter Manchester United.

“I don’t buy into that narrative and I’ll tell you exactly why. As Jamie Carragher said earlier, almost every player in the Manchester United starting XI cost nearly £50m and they are undoubtedly the biggest club in world football, in my opinion.

“They are playing at home against their arch-rivals with a team like this and no one gives them a chance? That is an absolute joke. It wouldn’t happen anywhere else in the world, so you’ve got to ask yourself some serious questions. I know Manchester United and they just seem to do it when it needs to be done – we’ve seen it many times under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“It’ll be a tough game for both sides and if there’s one thing Manchester United don’t want, it’s to lose to Liverpool at home. If they play like they did against Atalanta in the second half, I give them every chance of getting a positive result.

“This is a tough game for both sides and usually, Premier League encounters between these two teams fizzle out and pretty much nothing happens.I hope that isn’t the case this time around. The atmosphere at Old Trafford will be electric and the fans will be right behind the players, but I’m predicting a 1-1 draw.”

Merson also went on to praise Liverpool FC star Mohamed Salah following his brilliant start to the new season.

“This is a big game so Mohamed Salah definitely deserves a mention – the figures he’s putting up as a winger are beyond a joke,” he continued. “I don’t think there is a better player than him in world football at the moment, because his numbers are absolutely flabbergasting.

“Jadon Sancho is a £70m signing. At the moment, if he’s worth that much, then Salah is worth around £200m! I can’t talk highly enough of the bloke – he scores 20 in a bad season and some of the goals he’s scored in the past two weeks have been PlayStation goals! He is a phenomenal player and could well end up making the difference against Manchester United.”

