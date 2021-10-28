Man United’s number one choice to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed – report

Manchester United have earmarked Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino as their number one target to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that Manchester United are looking at potential candidates to replace Solskjaer following their 5-0 loss to Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on Sunday evening.

The same article states that the Red Devils board don’t want to rush Solskjaer’s possible replacement and claims they are ready to take their time with his successor.

According to the same story, the three-time European champions are prepared to wait in order to land Pochettino, who is Manchester United’s preferred choice.

The story goes on to add that Sir Alex Ferguson is still a big fan of Pochettino after the club were previously linked with the Argentinian head coach.

The Daily Star claim that Manchester United’s initial plan was to appoint Solskjaer as a stop-gap between Jose Mourinho and appointing Pochettino before the Norwegian was handed the role on a permanent basis.

The report says that Solskjaer is likely to be given until the forthcoming international break before the 20-time English champions make a decision about their next move.

Manchester United have lost three of their last four Premier League games, suffering defeats by Aston Villa, Leicester City and Liverpool FC.

The Red Devils find themselves in seventh position in the Premier League table and eight points behind Chelsea FC in the race for the title.

Sky Sports pundit Neville recently stated that he doesn’t believe Manchester United will pull the trigger and axe Solskjaer despite their hammering at the hands of Liverpool FC.

“If this was in the immediate post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, Ole would be under massive pressure,” Neville told Sky Sports on Sunday.

“But I think the club will hold their nerve. I don’t think they have planned for a new manager this season. I think they will sit with him until the end of the season. There will be a massive outcry from fans and media that Ole should be sacked and I can understand that after that game. It was a monstrously bad day and it takes some recovery from.

“But I think this club is a lot more stable in terms of the ownership – I think now might be the time for them to communicate with the fans if they are going to back the manager for the next six to eight months, which I think they will. They have said they believe in the projects even though there will be some bumps.”

