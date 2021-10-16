Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Arsenal will “create enough chances” to beat Crystal Palace comfortably in Monday night’s clash at The Emirates, according to Mark Lawrenson.

The Gunners appear to have turned a corner in recent weeks following a return of 10 points from their last four games in the Premier League.

Arsenal eased to victories over Tottenham Hotspur, Norwich City and Burnley before Mikel Arteta’s side were held to a goalless draw with in-form Brighton in their last Premier League fixture before the international break.

The Gunners are in 11th position in the Premier League table and three points ahead of their former captain Patrick Vieira and his Crystal Palace side.

The France legend has only managed to mastermind one win in his Eagles career so far – an emphatic 3-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur last month.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson reckons Arsenal will create sufficient chances to secure the three points against Vieira’s Palace side at the Emirates Stadium on Monday night.

“I like the way Crystal Palace have come together under Patrick Vieira, and their pressing playing style is very effective too,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“This is a big moment for Vieira, who is taking his new team back to his old club. He will get a great reception but Arsenal are on a roll and I think they will create enough chances to win this one quite comfortably.”

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last four Premier League clashes against Palace, although the Gunners have only recorded one win during that run – a 3-1 victory at Selhurst Park back in May.

Crystal Palace’s last win at The Emirates came back in April 2019, when Christian Benteke, Wilfried Zaha and James McArthur fired the Eagles to an unlikely victory.

Speaking in the lead-up to the game, Arteta heaped praise on Vieira for the impact he’s had at Palace since taking over the reins from Roy Hodgson at the south east London club in the summer.

“Well, he has already a couple of experiences [as a manager] and he knows the league really well,” Arteta said at his media conference on Thursday. “You can see the touch that he is trying to put in the team and the things he is trying to implement there.

“Obviously, Patrick knows the league much better probably than any other manager because he has experienced it himself as a player and it’s great that he’s had the opportunity to do that.”

