Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool FC contract demands revealed – report

Mohamed Salah is looking to secure a new Liverpool FC contract worth £500,000 per week at Anfield, according to a report in England.

Website Football Insider is reporting that the Egypt international is looking to secure a significant pay rise in order to commit his long-term future to the Merseyside outfit.

The same article states that Liverpool FC owners Fenway Sports Group are eager to secure the African forward’s long-term future at the Merseyside outfit.

According to the same story, FSG are acutely aware that they’ll have to make Salah the best-paid player in Liverpool FC’s history in order to see off interest from potential suitors.

Football Insider write that the 29-year-old’s agent Ramy Abbas has informed the Liverpool FC board that Salah wants a salary of £500,000 per week at the Anfield side.

The website report states that Liverpool FC and Salah aren’t close to agreeing to a new deal despite the former Chelsea FC winger having little over 18 months left to run on his current deal.

FSG have some reservations about handing Salah a huge contract given that the Egypt forward is about to enter his thirties, according to the same story.

Salah has scored 10 goals and has made five assists in nine games in the Premier League this season.

The 29-year-old has won the Premier League, the Champions League, the Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa World Club Cup at Liverpool FC.

Asked whether he considers himself the best player in the world ahead of his hat-trick against Manchester United, Salah told Sky Sports: “It sounds great to me but I think it’s always opinion.

“I can’t say I’m the best player in the world – some people agree, some people not. I’m just happy about my performance at the moment, but I would always say its opinion.

“It’s always the ambition to be the best player in the world. I don’t have to lie. It’s something that drives me to work really hard and just try to be the best version of myself.

“In my head, I’m the best player all the time. I’m trying to have that confidence in my head. It doesn’t matter if some people agree with you, some people not.”

