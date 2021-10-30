Gary Lineker reacts to Reece James’ display in Chelsea FC’s 3-0 win at Newcastle

Gary Lineker took to Twitter to heap praise on Reece James after the full-back scored twice in Chelsea FC’s 3-0 win over Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday evening.

The England international retained his place in the Chelsea FC starting XI for the trip to Newcastle after James impressed in the west London side’s 7-0 win over Norwich City last weekend.

Chelsea FC made the breakthrough in the 65th minute when the Blues defender fired a powerful finish past Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow in the 65th minute at St James’ Park.

James doubled his tally 12 minutes later when the Chelsea FC youth graduate produced another clinical finish to put the Premier League leaders in charge in the north east.

Thomas Tuchel’s side wrapped up three points when Jorginho scored from the penalty spot after Kai Havertz was fouled in the penalty area with nine minutes left to play.

Former England and Spurs striker Lineker took to Twitter to give his verdict on James’ two-goal haul at Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “He’s done it again. Another stunner from Reece. It’s definitely St James’ park.”

James has scored three goals and has made two assists in seven games in the Premier League this season.

The 21-year-old finished with one goal and two assists in the Premier League last term.

James felt his first goal against Newcastle was the pick of his two strikes in the Premier League clash.

“I think the first one was probably the better goal on my weaker foot – it was a good finish,” James told BBC Sport.

“We knew coming here would be a tough game. We had to break them down and it took a lot of time.

“A lot has happened with their club since the start of the season so you never knew what their approach would be like when things are new.”

Chelsea FC will take on Malmo in the Champions League on Tuesday night before the Blues host Burnley at Stamford Bridge next Saturday.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip