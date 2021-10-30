Romelu Lukaku reacts to Chelsea FC’s 3-0 win over Newcastle on Twitter

Romelu Lukaku couldn’t suppress his delight at Chelsea FC’s 3-0 win over Newcastle United as the injured striker posted on Twitter throughout their seventh Premier League win of the season.

The Belgium international has been sidelined since Lukaku suffered an injury in Chelsea FC’s 4-0 win over Malmo in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge earlier this month.

The £97.5m signing wasn’t in the stands for Chelsea FC’s clash against Newcastle but Lukaku was keeping a close eye on the fixture as well as providing Twitter commentary.

Reece James broke the deadlock in the 65th minute with a clinical finish after Callum Hudson-Odoi’s cross was deflected in the full-back’s path.

The England international scored his second to double the away side’s lead with another powerful finish 12 minutes later at St James’ Park.

Chelsea FC completed an emphatic win thanks to Jorginho’s late penalty after Kai Havertz was fouled with five minutes left to play in the Premier League clash.

Lukaku reacted to Chelsea FC’s goals on Twitter with a flurry of posts to keep Blues supporters entertained with his commentary.

Lukaku wrote on Twitter: “GET IN!!!”

He added: “BANG…”

Lukaku ended his social media session with a final tweet: “3 points well done boys @ChelseaFC”

The Belgium international moved to Chelsea FC in a £97.5m deal from Inter Milan in the 2021 summer transfer window to return to the west London side.

Lukaku has scored three times in seven games in the Premier League since completing his return to the west London side.

Alan Shearer praised Chelsea FC for a comfortable win despite missing some key names due to injury.

Shearer wrote: “No Mount. No Lukaku. No Werner. No Pulisic. No Kovacic. No problem for Chelsea. Battered Newcastle today. Nothing from the Toon at all. #NewChe”