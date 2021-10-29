Paul Merson reveals his prediction for Newcastle United v Chelsea FC

Paul Merson is backing Chelsea FC to maintain their spot at the top of the Premier League table with a 3-0 victory over Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday.

The south west London side are leading the way at the top of the table after having made an impressive start to their first full season under Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea FC are a point ahead of Liverpool FC in the table and were emphatic 7-0 winners over Norwich City last weekend. Tuchel’s side also booked their place in the League Cup quarter-finals with a penalty shoot-out win over Southampton in midweek.

Newcastle United are currently without a permanent manager and the Magpies are struggling down in 19th place in the table after having picked up just four points all season. They are without a win so far this term.

Former Arsenal and England star Merson is fully expecting to see Chelsea FC continue their title charge with a comfortable victory away from home on Saturday.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “I worry for Newcastle. Nothing’s changed for them – they don’t have a manager, they’re in a relegation battle, and I don’t know what’s going on.

“They got absolutely ripped by Crystal Palace last week and they were lucky that Benteke didn’t have his shooting boots on.

“It’s all right to come in with all this money, but you need to have a plan. They’ve sacked Steve Bruce and they’re going into tough Premier League games without a manager. I can’t believe what I’m seeing at the moment.

“Chelsea have rested most of their players this week. They made loads of changes in the Carabao Cup, and I don’t think they can be stopped this weekend.

“Newcastle United are an absolute disaster at the moment, and I don’t see anything but a Chelsea win here.”

Recent history certainly does not favour Newcastle United heading into this game, with the Magpies having lost five of their last six Premier League meetings with Chelsea FC.

The Blues have also won two of their last three away Premier League games against the Magpies at St James’ Park.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip